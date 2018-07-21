Man accused of sexually assaulting 3 girls downtown

A 40-year-old Toronto man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted three girls downtown on Thursday morning.

Police said the girls — aged 14, 16 and 17 — were in the area of Church and Adelaide streets around 9 a.m., when a man approached and sexually assaulted them.

Victor Armenta Paramo was arrested that day and charged with two counts of sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age.

He appeared in a College Park court on Friday.