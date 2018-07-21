Quebec actor Edgar Fruitier charged with indecent assault against a minor

LONGUEUIL, Que. – Quebec actor Edgar Fruitier faces two charges of indecent assault against a minor in connection with alleged events dating back to the 1970s.

The 88-year-old actor’s arrest was first reported by the Montreal-area newspaper Le Courrier du Sud.

Police in Longueuil, on Montreal’s South Shore, confirm they arrested a person matching Fruitier’s age in connection with two counts of indecent assault against a victim who was 15 years old when the alleged assaults began.

An arrest warrant issued July 12 says Fruitier was wanted for allegedly committing indecent assault against a male victim between June 1 and August 31, 1974, in the Eastern Townships and between March 20 and September 20, 1976, in Longueuil.

The allegations contained in the warrant have not been proven in court.

Le Courrier du Sud reports that Fruitier was not present at a court appearance on Friday, but pleaded not guilty to the two charges against him.

Crown prosecutor Audrey Mercier-Turgeon told the newspaper that the charge of indecent assault no longer exists in the Criminal Code, but that it “falls within the branch of infractions of a sexual nature involving minors.”

Fruitier’s representatives did not respond to a request for comment.