Orioles players get stuck in elevator after loss in Toronto

After losing in extra innings to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, for two Baltimore Orioles players, their night went from bad to worse.

Adam Jones and Chris Davis were at what appeared to be their team hotel in Toronto when they got stuck in the elevator with a group of people.

Jones documented the ordeal on his Instagram stories, showing a few of the men trying to wedge the door open before waiting for help.

Toronto firefighters were called to the scene and were able to rescue the group from the broken-down elevator.

In a lighthearted moment, one of the rescuers appeared to joke in the video about finding out they were Baltimore Orioles players, saying, “If we had known that, we would have kept you guys in there till tomorrow’s game.”

Blue Jays will take on the Orioles on Saturday afternoon at 1:07 p.m.