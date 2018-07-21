No Name chicken nuggets, Ritz Bits sandwiches recalled due to salmonella

There’s a pair of food recalls due to possible salmonella contamination.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling certain No Name brand Chicken Nuggets.

The nuggets were sold in 907 gram packages with a best before date of 2019 MA 15 and a UPC code 0 60383 89685 0. They should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there has been at least one reported illness associated with the product.

Meanwhile, Mondelēz Canada is recalling Christie brand Ritz Bits Sandwiches, both cheese and pizza flavours.

The items in question were sold in 180 g, 42 g, 30 x 42 g and 180 g snak paks with the following UPC codes: 0 66721 00216 7, 0 66721 00556 4, 0 66721 00609 7, 0 66721 00608 0, 0 66721 01623 2

There have been no reported illnesses and the recall was prompted due to a recall in another country.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning often include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Long-term complications can also include severe arthritis.