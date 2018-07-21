Loading articles...

Man in his 20s stabbed in the Entertainment District

CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman

Toronto paramedics say a man in his 20s is in hospital after a stabbing in the Entertainment District.

Police were called to outside of a bar near Adelaide and Simcoe Streets around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

EMS tell 680NEWS his injuries were serious, but non-life-threatening.

No word on any suspects at this point.

