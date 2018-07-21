Loading articles...

Man dead after being pulled from waters of Kew Balmy Beach

Last Updated Jul 21, 2018 at 5:10 pm EDT

Lifeguards are seen at Kew-Balmy Beach in Toronto after a man was pulled from the water in critical condition on July 21, 2018. The man was later pronounced dead in hospital. CITYNEWS

A man is dead after he was pulled from Lake Ontario after a possible drowning on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., lifeguards saw the man bobbing in the water at Kew Balmy Beach and pulled him out.

CPR was performed on the man, who is in his 30s, and paramedics took him to hospital.

He was pronounced dead.

Police said the incident does not appear suspicious.

