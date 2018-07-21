Loading articles...

Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in the Studio District

Last Updated Jul 21, 2018 at 7:28 am EDT

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious death at Eastern and Broadview Avenues. CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman

Toronto police say homicide detectives have been called to investigate a suspicious death in the Studio District.

Officers were called just before 1 a.m. Saturday to a self storage building at Broadview and Eastern Avenues.

A male was found deceased at the scene.

Homicide investigators were called in to assist as police a treating the death as suspicious.

No further details have been made available.

