1 dead after rollover on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga

A woman in her 20s is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga on Saturday.

Just before noon, a car flipped on its roof west of Winston Churchill Boulevard, trapping and killing the driver.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car, also a woman in her 20s, was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The westbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed from Winston Churchill.

The OPP is investigating.