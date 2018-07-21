Loading articles...

1 dead after rollover on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga

Last Updated Jul 21, 2018 at 1:21 pm EDT

Emergency vehicles are at the scene of a fatal crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 403 in Mississauga on July 21, 2018. MTO

A woman in her 20s is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga on Saturday.

Just before noon, a car flipped on its roof west of Winston Churchill Boulevard, trapping and killing the driver.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car, also a woman in her 20s, was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The westbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed from Winston Churchill.

The OPP is investigating.

