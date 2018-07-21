Loading articles...

DeMar DeRozan thanks Canada in emotional Instagram post

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan celebrates after scoring a three-pointer during second half round one NBA playoff basketball action against the Indiana Pacers in Toronto on Sunday, May 1, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

DeMar DeRozan has finally broken his silence several days after being traded from the Toronto Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs.

The four-time NBA all-star posted a message of gratitude on his Instagram page Saturday thanking Canada and the city of Toronto for supporting him over the first nine years of his NBA career.

The message was posted along with a black and white photo of DeRozan signing one of his Raptors No. 10 jerseys.

This post is a change in tone from a couple cryptic Instagram stories DeRozan posted earlier in the week suggesting he felt lied to by the Raptors prior to the trade being finalized.

The 28-year-old was selected ninth overall by the Raptors in the 2009 NBA Draft and went on to become the Raptors’ all-time leading scorer and franchise leader in games and minutes played.

DeRozan was sent to the Spurs, along with Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick, in exchange for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

Selena Chan

We’ll miss you too!

July 21, 2018 at 3:05 pm
Hoyen Wo

Professional sports players come and go. Different players have different emotions. Different fans have different reactions. Some feel happy some feel upset. That is the reality.
No matter what, the earth is still rotating and new lives are born and some people will pass away. Just be gracious and thankful. Be an upright person and behave like a human for we are human – love one another as you love yourself.

July 21, 2018 at 3:24 pm
