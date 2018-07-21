DeMar DeRozan thanks Canada in emotional Instagram post

DeMar DeRozan has finally broken his silence several days after being traded from the Toronto Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs.

The four-time NBA all-star posted a message of gratitude on his Instagram page Saturday thanking Canada and the city of Toronto for supporting him over the first nine years of his NBA career.

The message was posted along with a black and white photo of DeRozan signing one of his Raptors No. 10 jerseys.

This post is a change in tone from a couple cryptic Instagram stories DeRozan posted earlier in the week suggesting he felt lied to by the Raptors prior to the trade being finalized.

The 28-year-old was selected ninth overall by the Raptors in the 2009 NBA Draft and went on to become the Raptors’ all-time leading scorer and franchise leader in games and minutes played.

DeRozan was sent to the Spurs, along with Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick, in exchange for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.