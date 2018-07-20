Worker injured in blast at Army depot in Pennsylvania dies

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
An explosion was reported at around 7 a.m. Thursday morning, July 19, 2018 at Letterkenny Army Depot, in Chambersburg, Pa. A small explosion Thursday in a vehicle shop at the Army depot injured at least four workers, three of them seriously, officials said. (Markell DeLoatch/Public Opinion via AP)
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – The U.S. Army says one of five civilian employees injured in an explosion and fire at a military depot in Pennsylvania has died.
Letterkenny Army Depot commander Col. Stephen Ledbetter announced the death of the unidentified employee Friday. Two others remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
A base spokeswoman declined to provide any other information about the worker who died.
The explosion occurred in a painting area for vehicles on Thursday morning at the facility in Chambersburg, about 160 miles (260 kilometres) west of Philadelphia. The cause is under investigation.
The depot handles air defence tactical missile ground support equipment, mobile electric power generation equipment, Patriot missile recertification and route guidance vehicles.