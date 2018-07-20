Rescue underway for man trapped in trench in Etobicoke

A rescue is underway for a man who became trapped in a trench in Etobicoke on Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Alhart Drive, near Albion Road and Islington Avenue.

Toronto Fire said the man is buried up to his neck in dirt and is conscious.

Crews are keeping the man stable and removing debris from around him. A vacuum truck has been brought in to remove the dirt.

