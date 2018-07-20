Tractor-trailer rollover snarls traffic on Hwy. 401

A tractor-trailer rollover on the Highway 401 is creating major traffic hassles for both daily commuters and those hoping for an early start to the cottage.

The tractor-trailer was on the ramp from the eastbound Highway 401 to the northbound Highway 400 when it rolled over around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

No injuries were reported.

The ramps from the eastbound 401 to the northbound 400 are closed. According to the OPP, the ramp closures are expected to last all morning long.

The crash happened during Safe Trucking Week, in which OPP are focusing on trucks and truck drivers.