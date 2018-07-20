Scammed Ontario woman brought to tears by a stranger's generosity

OTTAWA – An Ontario woman who fell victim to a telephone tax scam has her money back — not from the scammer, but from a stranger who says he went through a similar experience.

The woman, a university student named Beverly who lives in North Bay, Ont., says her faith in humanity has been restored after a single donor responded within hours to her plea for funds to make up for the $600 she lost to a fraudster claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency.

The 29-year-old, who didn’t want her last name published, paid the money Wednesday after being threatened with a lawsuit and jail time if she didn’t comply.

Beverly’s case isn’t all that unusual. Nearly 1,000 people across Canada lost almost $4.7 million to the scam last year, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

What is out of the ordinary is that she was able to recoup her losses — and more — within hours of launching a fundraising web page pleading for help.

Of the dozen gofundme pages posted by other Canadians looking for similar help in the last couple of years, only a handful have received donations.