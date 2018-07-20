Man, 27, sentenced for killing 2 teens in Richmond Hill

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced for a triple shooting in Richmond Hill that left two Brampton teens dead and a third man seriously injured.

Shortly after midnight on Jan. 8, 2014, officers responding to reports of gunfire found three people with gunshot wounds in a car on Centre Street East, near Yonge and Major Mackenzie Drive. The car was in a parking lot in a townhouse complex.

Brenda Pathammavong, 16, died at the scene. Premier Hoang, 18, was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

A second man had serious injuries but survived.

In May 2015, more than a year later, Timothy Doug-Hyun Lee, of Mississauga, was arrested.

A jury found him guilty of one count of first-degree murder, one count of manslaughter and one count of attempted murder on May 16 of this year.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced him to life in prison for first-degree murder, 12 years in prison for manslaughter and five years for attempted murder. He will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

A second suspect Kevin Khang Pham of Vancouver, was arrested in November 2015, but information about his case was not immediately available.