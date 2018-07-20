Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Raptors president Ujiri apologizes to DeRozan for 'gap in communication'
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 20, 2018 12:19 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 20, 2018 at 1:00 pm EDT
TORONTO – Raptors president Masai Ujiri apologized to former Toronto all-star guard DeMar DeRozan for a “gap in communication.”
Ujiri spoke to reporters today for the first time after Wednesday’s blockbuster trade that sent DeRozan to San Antonio for superstar forward Kawhi Leonard.
DeRozan had said emphatically in the past that he wanted to finish his career in Toronto and was reportedly told by Raptors management this summer that he would not be traded.
The guard voiced his displeasure regarding the trade on his Instagram account, insinuating the Raptors were disloyal.
Ujiri also welcomed Leonard to the Raptors and said the forward, who played just nine games last season due to injury, will undergo a physical in the coming days.
