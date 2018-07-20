Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Putin says Russia could bid to host another Olympics
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 20, 2018 6:03 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 20, 2018 at 6:21 pm EDT
MOSCOW – After hosting the World Cup, President Vladimir Putin says the country could bid for a future Summer Olympics.
Asked about hosting a Summer Olympics in Russia for the first time since 1980, Putin says feasibility studies need to be conducted “but obviously we will organize major international competitions here,” in comments reported by state news agency RIA Novosti.
Russia held the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi but its legacy was tainted by allegations of widespread doping which led to Russian athletes being forced to compete as neutrals at this year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
The next summer games Russia could host would be in 2032, because Tokyo, Paris and Los Angeles are already confirmed as hosting the 2020, 2024 and 2028 editions respectively.
