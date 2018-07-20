Permanent memorial site at Broncos crash site sought, but no decision yet

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Hockey sticks, messages and other items continue to be added to a memorial at the intersection of a fatal bus crash that killed 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey near Tisdale, Sask. on Saturday, April 14, 2018. A permanent memorial site where the Humboldt Broncos bus crash took place is something that a community foundation wants to do.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
REGINA – A community foundation set up after the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash is hoping for a permanent memorial at the site.
Team spokesman Grant Bastedo says no decision has been made on a potential roadside marker.
He says members of the Humboldt Strong Community Foundation are to meet in the fall to discuss the idea, although no date has been set.
Sixteen people died on April 6 when the Broncos junior hockey team bus and a tractor-trailer unit collided at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.
Another 13 people were injured in the collision.
RCMP have laid 29 criminal charges against the tractor-trailer’s driver.
The Saskatchewan government allows memorial markers at highway right-of-ways for grieving individuals or families.