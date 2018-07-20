Loading articles...

Man critically injured after shooting in Pickering

Police investigate a shooting in Pickering, July 20, 2018. CITYNEWS/Mehrdad Nazarahari

One man is in hospital after he was shot in Pickering early Friday morning.

Durham regional police were called to Bayly Street and Brock Road around 2:15 a.m.

The man was rushed to hospital with a serious to life-threatening gunshot wound.

So far, there is no word on suspects.

