Man charged in downtown Toronto hit-and-run

A 20-year-old Toronto man is facing several charges after he allegedly ran over another driver in downtown Toronto earlier this week.

Police say around 3 a.m. Wednesday the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was heading north on John Street, near Queen Street West, when he attempted to make a U-turn at Stephanie Street. While making the turn, the driver hit a Honda pickup truck.

The driver of the Honda, a 39-year-old man, exited his vehicle and become involved in an altercation with the driver of the Jeep.

Police say the Jeep then struck the man and fled the scene.

The driver of the Honda was initially taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his condition was later upgraded to serious.

Later in the day on Wednesday, police located the Jeep in the area of Danforth and Woodbine avenues and identified the driver allegedly involved.

Joseph Alarcon has been charged with seven offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, robbery with violence, and obstructing a peace officer.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.