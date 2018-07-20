City planning to expand head-start for pedestrians at crosswalks

The city is stepping up its efforts to keep pedestrians safe, by expanding its change to crosswalk signals.

Toronto Mayor John Tory is set to make the announcement at Dundas Street West and Mabelle Avenue in Etobicoke on Friday morning.

According to a release from the mayor’s office, the Leading Pedestrian Interval program enables pedestrians to have an advanced walk signal so that they can cross the street before vehicles get a green signal and are able to enter the intersection.

The head-start for pedestrians is already in place at 12 intersections in the city, including at University Avenue and Adelaide Street West, and Lake Shore Boulevard East and Yonge Street.

This expansion is part of the city’s Vision Zero road safety plan.

In June, Tory said he’ll seek an additional $13 million this year to accelerate parts of his five-year road safety plan. The new money would bring the total Vision Zero investment to $100 million over five years.

Tory said the funds would be spent on speeding up road redesigns, installing zebra markings at 200 new intersections, painting green bike lanes, clearing up a backlog of speed-hump installations, and doubling the number of leading pedestrian interval signals from 40 to 80.