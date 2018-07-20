Hillary Clinton to appear at Central Park summer festival

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Hillary Clinton will be part of a star-studded lineup at a summer festival in New York’s Central Park.

Clinton will be at the festival of conversation, music and food called the OZY Fest Saturday in the park’s Rumsey Playfield.

The former Democratic presidential candidate, secretary of state and U.S. senator from New York is to be interviewed by the founder of the Emerson Collective, a non-profit advocate of liberal causes. The subject is the “politics of the moment.”

Other guests include comedians Michelle Wolf and Hasan Minhaj; the band Passion Pit; and rapper Common.

Also expected from the political arena are Democratic U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York, plus authors Malcolm Gladwell and Salman Rushdie.

Organizers say the festival was created to “break people out of their digital echo chambers.”