Guatemalan pleads guilty in crash that killed Colts player
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 20, 2018 5:01 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 20, 2018 at 5:41 pm EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – A Guatemalan man living illegally in the U.S. has pleaded guilty to driving drunk when he killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver.
WRTV reports Manuel Orrego-Savala pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more, causing death.
Orrego-Savala had a BAC of 0.19 per cent when his truck crashed into Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe’s vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 70 on Feb. 4. Jackson was a passenger.
Orrego-Savala’s due to be sentenced Sept. 14 and faces a possible maximum sentence of 16 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $20,000.
Under a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop two counts of failing to remain at the scene of an accident.
