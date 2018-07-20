Federal government increases Canadian Child Benefit

Changes to the Canadian Child Benefit (CCB) will see more money going to families in need.

At a press conference in Markham Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the CCB will be increasing in the coming year to keep up with the cost of living.

He said the “accelerated indexation” of the CCB is two years ahead of schedule due to strong economic growth in Canada.

A single parent earning $35,000 with two children received more than $11,000 tax-free through the program in 2017, according to the government.

That same parent will now get an increase of $600 for the 2019-2020 benefit year.

The government said since its implementation two years ago, the CCB has helped lift more than half a million people out of poverty.