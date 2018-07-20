Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
David Spade: Family coming together after Kate Spade's death
by Michael Cidoni Lennox, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 20, 2018 1:22 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 20, 2018 at 2:20 pm EDT
FILE - In this April 23, 2018 file photo, David Spade attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Week Of" in New York. Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade. The fashion designer killed herself in June. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Just a month after funeral services for his sister-in-law, comic-actor David Spade was back to business, promoting his new movie. But he also offered a few words about his family tragedy.
Fashion designer Kate Spade was married to David’s brother, entrepreneur Andy Spade. Kate Spade killed herself in June.
In an interview, David Spade said “everyone’s pulling it together.” He added: “I think we’re getting in the best place we can at this point.”
Spade made the comments at the premiere of his new film “Father of the Year,” which made its Netflix debut on Friday.
