David Spade: Family coming together after Kate Spade's death

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Just a month after funeral services for his sister-in-law, comic-actor David Spade was back to business, promoting his new movie. But he also offered a few words about his family tragedy.

Fashion designer Kate Spade was married to David’s brother, entrepreneur Andy Spade. Kate Spade killed herself in June.

In an interview, David Spade said “everyone’s pulling it together.” He added: “I think we’re getting in the best place we can at this point.”

Spade made the comments at the premiere of his new film “Father of the Year,” which made its Netflix debut on Friday.