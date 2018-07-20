Canada-wide warrant for 18-year-old wanted in Brampton shooting

Peel Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for an 18-year-old wanted in the shooting death of a Brampton man.

Peel police were called to a home on Donwoods Court, in the area of Airport Road and Countryside Drive in Brampton, just after 6 p.m. on July 16 following reports of a shooting.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Palwinder Singh, 27 of Brampton.

Sean Ponto, 18, and Andrew Edward, 19, both from Mississauga, surrendered to police and are facing first-degree murder charges.

Police are now looking for a third suspect, identified as Nebill Albayaty, 18, of Toronto. He’s described as black, 5-foot-9 with a thin build. He is considered a danger to the public.

Investigators are appealing to Albayaty to turn himself in to police.