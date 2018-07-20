Police to update Bruce McArthur investigation on Friday

Toronto police will be updating the investigation into Bruce McArthur on Friday, one week after completing excavation of a property linked to the alleged serial killer.

Investigators returned to the home on Mallory Crescent earlier this month after cadaver dogs indicated several points of interest on the property.

Toronto police said human remains were located almost every day of the nearly two week dig.

Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga, with the Toronto police homicide unit, first announced remains had been located at the excavation site one day after returning to the property.

At the time he said it was too early to tell if the remains belonged to one of the previously identified victims, someone else or even multiple people. He said identification could take “days, weeks or months” depending on the method of identification used.

Idsinga will update the investigation at 10 a.m.

McArthur is facing eight charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Abdulbasir Faizi, Skandaraj Navaratnam and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

The remains of Kayhan have never been found.

Most of the men had connections to Toronto’s Gay Village.