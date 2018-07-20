Beluga rescued from N.B. river last year spotted alive and well: group

MONTREAL – A marine mammal research group says a young beluga that was rescued from a New Brunswick river and released in Quebec last year has been spotted alive and well off the coast of Nova Scotia.

The Group for Research and Education on Marine Mammals says in a statement that the whale was spotted near Cape Breton last week, in the company of another male beluga.

The rescued whale was saved in a complex operation in June 2017 that saw the endangered marine mammal travel by land, sea and air before being returned to the sea near Cacouna, Que.

The group’s director says the animal appeared healthy, but it has travelled far away from where it was released.

Robert Michaud says the group will try to gather more information to find out why the whale didn’t stay in the St. Lawrence Estuary.