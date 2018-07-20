200 more officers head to the night-shift Friday to curb shootings

The city’s eight-week plan to reduce gun violence goes into effect on Friday, with 200 more officers being deployed to at-risk neighbourhoods between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The move was announced last week by Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders and Mayor John Tory after an increase in gun violence.

There have been 27 fatal shootings so far this year, which is up from 17 at this time last year.

The additional staffing will be done in part through mandatory overtime — something the police union said violates the officers’ collective agreement.

Officers will be forced to work 12-hour shifts, and the union said there won’t be an appropriate rest time between shifts, which breaks their collective agreement.

“This whole notion that we’re going to have an additional 200 officers available is just not true,” said Mike McCormack, president of the Toronto Police Association.

“We’re relying on the officers that are already overworked.”

