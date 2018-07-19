Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Verdict expected in case of Montreal-area police officer in dangerous-driving death
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 19, 2018 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 19, 2018 at 4:40 am EDT
LONGUEUIL, Que. – A verdict is expected today in the case of a Montreal-area police officer charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a five-year-old boy in 2014.
Nicholas Thorne-Belance was a passenger in his father’s car when it was struck by an unmarked police cruiser driven by Patrick Ouellet in Longueuil, south of Montreal.
Ouellet’s trial last month heard he was travelling at more than 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone when he hit the vehicle carrying the young boy.
Ouellet was on surveillance duty when the crash occurred.
