University of Winnipeg puts call out for Indigenous artist to create podium
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 19, 2018 1:03 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 19, 2018 at 1:20 pm EDT
WINNIPEG – The University of Winnipeg has put out a call for an Indigenous artist to create a podium for special events such as convocation.
The university has $15,000 to spend on a piece that reflects the location of the university on Treaty 1 territory and on the homeland of the Métis.
Jarita Greyeyes, the university’s director of community learning, says it’s an important step towards recognizing Indigenous knowledge.
She says the podium will be a powerful symbol for Indigenous students when they see their culture reflected at the university’s most important events.
Proposals must be submitted by July 27.
The funding was provided by a private donation.
