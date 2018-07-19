Loading articles...

Why there’s no such thing as loyalty in professional sports

Last Updated Jul 19, 2018 at 11:10 am EDT

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) lies on the floor after committing a foul against the Cleveland Cavaliers during second half NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, May 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Toronto Raptors traded perhaps the city’s most beloved athlete for a superstar who reportedly doesn’t even want to play in Canada. DeMar DeRozan is the best player in franchise history, and also the rare American star who truly embraced life in Toronto. Canadian basketball fans watched him grow up and put a sad-sack team on the NBA map. The outpouring of love in the wake of his exit has been immense. But Kawhi Leonard is better on the court, and it’s that simple. How much does loyalty matter in sports these days? Not much when there are championships on the line, says Sportsnet’s Michael Grange—and it shouldn’t.

 

