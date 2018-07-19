Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
The Beatles' 'All You Need Is Love' adapted for picture book
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 19, 2018 8:00 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 19, 2018 at 8:40 am EDT
FILE - In this March 2, 1964 file photo, Britain's pop group The Beatles, from top left John Lennon, George Harrison and from bottom left, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney pose in the window of train at Paddington Station in London. Two new children's books will add pictures to the words of Lennon and McCartney. Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing announced Thursday, July 19, that the series will begin with "All You Need Is Love," featuring illustrations by Marc Rosenthal. It comes out in January through the imprint Little Simon. The second book will be announced at a future date. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Two new children’s books will add pictures to the words of John Lennon and Paul McCartney.
Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing announced Thursday that the series will begin with “All You Need Is Love,” featuring illustrations by Marc Rosenthal. It comes out in January through the imprint Little Simon. The second book will be announced at a future date.
The books will be released through a licensing agreement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Sony/ATV’s Global Licensing Agent, Epic Rights. Other picture books have been based on Beatles songs. In 2014, Ringo Starr collaborated with illustrator Ben Cort on an adaptation of “Octopus’s Garden.”
