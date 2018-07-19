Ted Williams' Mexican-American heritage explored in PBS film

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - This May 23, 1941, file photo shows Ted Williams, outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, at Yankee Stadium in New York City. A new film explores the life of baseball legend Williams who struggled with his Mexican-American heritage and his volatile relationship with his family and the press. The upcoming PBS "American Masters" documentary on the former Boston Red Sox slugger uses rare footage and family interviews to paint a picture of a complicated figure that hid his past but later spoke out and defended black players. (AP Photo/File)
ALBQUERQUE, N.M. – A new film explores the life of baseball legend Ted Williams and his struggles with his Mexican-American heritage and his volatile relationships with family and the press.
The upcoming PBS “American Masters” documentary on the former Boston Red Sox slugger uses rare footage and family interviews to paint a picture of a complicated figure who hid his past but later spoke out and defended black players.
The last major league baseball player to hit over .400, millions of fans idolized Williams for his superb slugging skills and John Wayne-like persona as a foul-mouth outdoorsman.
Director Nick Davis says Williams kept his Mexican-American heritage a secret at a time when there were no black players in the major leagues.