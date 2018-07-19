Sisters recount years of horror in Syria's Palestinian camp

DAMASCUS, Syria – Four Palestinians sisters have survived seven years of conflict and siege in Syria among the ruins of the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk in Damascus.

Yarmouk was once home to the largest concentration of Palestinians outside the territories housing nearly 160,000 people. The district witnessed fighting between different insurgent groups as well as intense government bombardment and a tight siege that left residents on the verge of starvation.

Yarmouk before the war began was a densely populated district of cheaply built multistory homes but was called a “camp” because Palestinians came there as refugees during the 1948 Mideast war that resulted in the creation of Israel.