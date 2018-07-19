Sisters recount years of horror in Syria's Palestinian camp

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In this Monday, July 16, 2018 photo, Palestinian Abdul-Mahmoud sisters from right to left, Amal, Hanan, Izdihar, Myasar, pose for a picture outside their house on the Lod street at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk in the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria. The four sisters spent Syria's seven-year conflict in the Yarmouk camp living through intense bombardment, food shortage and strict rule by members of the Islamic State group that controlled much of the camp for three years until May. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
DAMASCUS, Syria – Four Palestinians sisters have survived seven years of conflict and siege in Syria among the ruins of the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk in Damascus.
Yarmouk was once home to the largest concentration of Palestinians outside the territories housing nearly 160,000 people. The district witnessed fighting between different insurgent groups as well as intense government bombardment and a tight siege that left residents on the verge of starvation.
Yarmouk before the war began was a densely populated district of cheaply built multistory homes but was called a “camp” because Palestinians came there as refugees during the 1948 Mideast war that resulted in the creation of Israel.