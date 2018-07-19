Saskatchewan government asks court to order protesters off legislature lawn

REGINA – The Saskatchewan government wants a court to order protesters who are camping outside the legislature to leave.

And it wants the judge to force Regina police to remove them if need be.

The Justice of Our Stolen Children camp has been set up in the park since late February.

Campers are protesting racial injustice and the disproportionate number of Indigenous children apprehended by child-welfare workers.

Campers met with the government on July 2 and have requested another meeting to further address their concerns.

Regina police moved in to break up the camp last month, but it was set up again a few days later.

Protesters filed a court challenge earlier this week in the hopes of having six arrests made during the last eviction declared illegal.