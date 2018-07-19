Sales jump for book by former US ambassador to Russia

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE - In this May 15, 2013 file photo, U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul leaves the Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia. A memoir by the former U.S. ambassador, whom Russian officials have said they want to interview, is in the top 10 on Amazon.com. McFaul's "From Cold War to Hot Peace: An American Ambassador in Putin's Russia" was No. 6 as of midday Thursday. The book was published in May. (AP Photo/Misha Japaridze, File)
NEW YORK, N.Y. – A memoir by the former U.S. ambassador whom Russian officials have said they want to interview is in the top 10 on Amazon.com.
Michael McFaul’s “From Cold War to Hot Peace: An American Ambassador in Putin’s Russia” was No. 6 as of midday Thursday. The book was published in May.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested interviews of Americans accused by the Kremlin of unspecified crimes in exchange for Russia’s help investigating 12 Russians indicted by the U.S. in the 2016 election probe. President Donald Trump initially called the offer “incredible,” but on Thursday the White House said he “disagrees” with it.
Russian officials have singled out McFaul, the U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012-14, and fellow Kremlin critic Bill Browder.