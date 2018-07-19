Woman accused of biting man during robbery near Jane and Eglinton

Police are looking for a 39-year-old woman who allegedly bit a man during a robbery in Toronto’s west end on Sunday.

It’s alleged the woman bit a 67-year-old man during a robbery near Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

The man was taken to hospital with severe injuries and required 27 stitches.

Shanta Ramessar, of Toronto, is wanted on charges of robbery and aggravated assault.

She is five feet six inches tall, 145 pounds, with long, curly, black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.