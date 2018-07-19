Loading articles...

Woman accused of biting man during robbery near Jane and Eglinton

Last Updated Jul 19, 2018 at 2:55 pm EDT

Shanta Ramessar, 39, is wanted by police after she allegedly bit a man during a robbery near Jane and Eglinton on July 15, 2018. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Police are looking for a 39-year-old woman who allegedly bit a man during a robbery in Toronto’s west end on Sunday.

It’s alleged the woman bit a 67-year-old man during a robbery near Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

The man was taken to hospital with severe injuries and required 27 stitches.

Shanta Ramessar, of Toronto, is wanted on charges of robbery and aggravated assault.

She is five feet six inches tall, 145 pounds, with long, curly, black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Alpha_Mora

A charming, delicate woman…

July 19, 2018 at 2:26 pm
Noke

thats a bit more than a bite….27 stitches…damn…pop her in the head…could be a zombie outbreak…

July 19, 2018 at 3:02 pm
