Radiohead returns to Toronto for the first time since fatal stage collapse

Radiohead is scheduled to perform in Toronto Thursday night, the first time they’re in the city since 2012 when a stage collapse at Downsview Park killed their drum technician.

Radiohead was set to play the outdoor concert on June 16, 2012 when the stage crumpled in on itself just an hour before the gates were set to open, killing drum technician Scott Johnson and injuring three other members of the crew.

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway told The Globe and Mail the burden left by the days events still haunt him, saying they all should’ve been on the stage when it collapsed. They weren’t because the band’s soundcheck was delayed because set-up was taking longer than expected.

Charges stemming from the collapse were stayed in September 2017 when a judge ruled the justice system had took too long and had violated the rights of those charged to a timely hearing.

The band is scheduled to play two shows at Scotiabank Arena, the first show is Thursday night.