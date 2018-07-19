Loading articles...

No air traffic over Belgium due to technical glitch

Last Updated Jul 19, 2018 at 11:20 am EDT

BRUSSELS – Belgium’s air traffic control centre says that no airplanes can land or depart across the country because of a technical glitch in its data system.

Belgocontrol said in a Twitter message that it is executing a “clear sky” until the issue is fixed. It said “there is a problem loading flight data.” It did not elaborate.

Brussels international and Charleroi are the biggest airports in Belgium.

