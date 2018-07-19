Boy, 4, goes missing in Brampton

Peel regional police are searching for a missing four-year-old boy in Brampton.

Police say the boy went missing in the McHardy Court and McMurchy Avenue area, near Queen Street and McLaughlin Road, on Thursday morning. Police were called just after 6 a.m.

According to police, the boy’s mother last saw her son at 2 a.m. But when she woke up, her son was gone and the front door was open.

The boy is black, three-feet tall, with a small build. He was wearing Ninja Turtle pants and a blue tie-dye shirt.

There is no word on a command post but officers are scouring the area.