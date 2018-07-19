Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in midtown shooting

A man is in serious condition following a shooting in the Fairbank area of the city.

Police were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street just before 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

A man in his 20s was found near Dynevor Road with a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police have not released any suspect description at this time.

