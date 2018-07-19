Man charged with attempted murder of five-year-old boy in Brampton, Ont.

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police say they have charged a 28-year-old man with attempted murder after a five-year-old boy went missing overnight northwest of Toronto.

Peel regional police say the child was found near a set of train tracks in Brampton, Ont., and taken to hospital with unspecified injuries on Thursday morning.

Const. Harinder Sohi says Dyon Smart of Brampton was arrested shortly after and that he is “known to the family” of the boy.

Smart is also facing charges of aggravated assault, failing to comply with recognizance and breach of a probation order.

Police say the boy was listed in life-threatening but stable condition and has been taken to a trauma centre.

Sohi says the boy’s mother told police she last saw her son at home around 2 a.m. and woke up to find the front door open and the child gone.

He said police were called around 6 a.m. and conducted a grid search of the area around the child’s home.

Officers found the boy just before 7 a.m.