Jones' punt return TD rallies Riders to 31-20 road victory over Ticats

HAMILTON – Christion Jones’ 61-yard punt return TD highlighted an impressive second half as the Saskatchewan Roughriders rallied for a 31-20 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday night.

Hamilton took a 10-point lead into the third but Saskatchewan’s Marcus Thigpen scampered 80 yards for the TD just 33 seconds into the quarter. Brandon Bridge’s 24-yard TD strike to Naaman Roosevelt at 5:10 put the Riders ahead 21-17, thanks in part to a bizarre decision by the Ticats.

Roosevelt scored three plays after Hamilton (2-3) starter Jeremiah Masoli’s stunning unsuccessful onside kick — ruled a fumble as it didn’t cross the line of scrimmage — was recovered by Saskatchewan’s Willie Jefferson. Lirim Hajrullahu’s 35-yard field goal at 8:32 pulled the Ticats to within 21-20 before Jones countered with the Riders’ first punt return TD of the season at 13:46.

Brett Lauther’s 35-yard field goal at 5:33 of the fourth put Saskatchewan (3-2) ahead 31-20. On Tuesday, Riders head coach/GM Chris Jones stopped practice and read his team the riot act for a sub-par effort.

Masoli fell short in his bid for a CFL-record 10th straight 300-yard passing performance. He finished 20-of-27 passing for 184 yards with an interception and a lost fumble before a Tim Hortons Field gathering of 23,346 that also included Andy Fantuz. The former Ticats/Riders slotback retired Thursday following a 12-year CFL career and was honoured on the field following the first.

Saskatchewan earned a sweep of the home-and-home series after earning an 18-13 home win over Hamilton on July 5. The Riders have earned five straight wins over the Ticats.

Bridge made his third straight start for Saskatchewan although backup Dave Watford also saw some action. The six-foot-five, 230-pound Bridge, a native of Mississauga, Ont., was 17-of-22 passing for 165 yards and a TD in registering his third win as a CFL starter, all against Hamilton.

This marked the first time in Hamilton club history it opened a season with five straight games versus West Division teams. The Ticats host the Ottawa Redblacks on July 28.

Frankie Williams and John White IV scored Hamilton’s touchdowns. Hajrullahu booted the converts and two field goals.

Lauther had three field goals, three converts and a single.

Hajrullahu’s 42-yard field goal at 14:22 of the second staked Hamilton to a 17-7 half-time lead but it was Williams who proved the fireworks for the home side. His electrifying 98-yard punt return TD at 3:09 of the second put the Ticats ahead 14-3.

Saskatchewan pulled to within 14-7 with Lauther’s single off a missed 40-yard field goal at 5:40 and successful boot from 36 yards out at 11:56.

White had Hamilton’s first TD on a six-yard run at 11:28 of the first. The Ticats started at the Saskatchewan 43, the first time this year they’ve began a march on the opposition’s side of the field.

Lauther opened the scoring with a 28-yard field goal at 5:55, four plays after Saskatchewan stopped Masoli on third-and-one at the Hamilton 37. But veteran offensive lineman Brendon LaBatte left with a leg injury and was replaced by defensive lineman Eddie Steele.