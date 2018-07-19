Loading articles...

Greenpeace members climbing Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal

Last Updated Jul 19, 2018 at 9:40 am EDT

Greenpeace activists hang a banner from Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Thursday, July 19, 2018, protesting Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MONTREAL – At least three Greenpeace members are climbing the outside of the Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal to protest the Trans Mountain pipeline.

They plan to unfurl a banner once they reach the top of the 165-metre-tall structure.

The federal government recently said it would spend $4.5 billion to take over the project.

Greenpeace says Ottawa’s role goes against its international commitments to reducing pollution emissions.

