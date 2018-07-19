Loading articles...

Suspect sought after man stabbed on Dundas, near Sherbourne

Last Updated Jul 19, 2018 at 5:48 am EDT

Toronto police investigate a stabbing on Dundas Street East near Sherbourne Street on July 19, 2018. CITYNEWS

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed on Dundas Street East, near Sherbourne Street.

Police were called to the area just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after a man was found bleeding on the sidewalk.

The man suffered a stab wound to the leg and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect is male, black, in his 40s, and was wearing a light coloured T-shirt, blue jeans, and white running shoes.

