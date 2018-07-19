Tory never felt need for bulletproof vest on police ride-alongs

Mayor John Tory may not portray himself as a tough guy, but unlike Community Safety Minister Michael Tibollo, he doesn’t need a bulletproof vest to walk through Jane and Finch or any other Toronto neighbourhood stigmatized by gun violence.

He said he’s been on around 10 police ride-alongs over the years and has never requested a bulletproof vest nor has he been asked to wear one.

“I’ve been in those neighbourhoods many times and never felt my safety was at risk,” Tory said on Thursday.

“I’ve never worn a bulletproof vest, ever. I can’t imagine … if somebody said, ‘You’d better wear one.’ ”

Tibollo has faced criticism and calls to resign as head of Ontario’s Anti-Racism Directorate after he said he donned a bulletproof vest during a police ride-along in the Jane and Finch area earlier this month.

“I went out to Jane and Finch, put on a bulletproof vest and spent 7:00 to 1:00 in the morning visiting sites that had previously had bullet-ridden people killed in the middle of the night,” he said during question period at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.

I had the opportunity to travel around 31 Division and learn about the great work of our police force. We are committed to work with our Police to ensure safe neighborhoods free of guns and gang violence. Glad to have Premier Ford join me and hear his concerns as well.@ONsafety pic.twitter.com/4fpGUfTdhD — Michael Tibollo (@MichaelTibollo) July 8, 2018

Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash told CityNews police “err on the side of caution” and often provide the vests during ride-alongs.

That hasn’t been Tory’s experience.

“I do well remember being on one of my first ride-alongs in Toronto a number of years ago and we pulled up in an alleyway behind a place that they said was a crack house,” he recalled. “It was one of those dark, foreboding places … but I wasn’t asked to and I didn’t wear a bulletproof vest. Nobody asked me. Those are my own experiences.”

Tory also noted that photos appear to show Premier Doug Ford on the same ride-along as Tibollo, but without the extra protection.

“I did notice the premier wasn’t wearing one either and he seemed to be there,” Tory said.

Enjoyed meeting with the great community members in the Driftwood neighbourhood yesterday along with Minister @MichaelTibollo and officers from 31 Division. We are focused on building strong connections between communities and our police services. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/tkTlIx1Qyt — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 7, 2018

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was harsh in her criticism of Tibollo, calling his comments “inexcusably racist” and saying he wasn’t fit to head the province’s Anti-Racism Directorate.

Conservative minister Michael Tibollo's comment this morning about wearing a bulletproof vest at Jane and Finch is inexcusably racist. Anyone who would say something so divisive has no credibility to continue to oversee Ontario's Anti-Racism Directorate. #onpoli — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) July 18, 2018

On Thursday, advocacy group Jane Finch Action Against Poverty (JFAAP) sent out a release condemning Tibollo’s “racist and discriminatory comments” and urging him to step down from his anti-racism post.

“JFAAP calls on Michael Tibollo to resign from this portfolio and demands a formal apology from the provincial government,” the group said in a statement. “Instead of scapegoating and stereotyping our community, stop cutting community programs and services.”

Tory may not have donned a bulletproof vest, but doesn’t think Tibollo should be raked over the coals for admitting he did.

“I think this stuff about people resigning gets overused,” he said.

“I also believe and I’m just going to be candid with you — people are inclined … to throw the word ‘racist’ around with respect to all kinds of things of that sort of go on.”

After seeming to weigh in on the Queen’s Park controversy, Tory then deftly extricated himself from it.

“I’m not commenting one way or the other on what this minister or any other person said,” he said. “But I am just saying I told you my own experience with respect to bulletproof vests and not having worn one or been asked to wear one. But you’ll have to judge the rest of it. I’m not getting involved in it.”