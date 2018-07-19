Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Appeals court hears Florida lawsuit seeking FBI 9-11 records
by Curt Anderson, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 19, 2018 7:40 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 19, 2018 at 8:20 am EDT
MIAMI – A federal appeals court will hear arguments in a Florida lawsuit seeking disclosure of FBI files that might uncover a U.S.-based support network for some of the 9-11 hijackers.
The case being heard Thursday in Miami by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals focuses on reporting by the online publication Florida Bulldog about a Saudi family that abruptly left a Sarasota home shortly before the 2001 attacks. The Bulldog seeks records from the FBI’s 9-11 Review Commission.
One 2002 FBI report said the family had “many connections” to hijackers and noted they abruptly left Florida without most belongings before the attacks that killed 2,977 people in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. The family has denied any ties to the hijackers.
The FBI claims the documents are exempt from disclosure.
