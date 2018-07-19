Don't let July pass you by, here comes another fun weekend in Toronto

This weekend is all about the arts and artisans, culture, scrumptious food, and pizza! Read on and the pizza part will all make sense.

As you plan out your weekend, take note of the road closures around the city. Also, a reminder that a portion of Line 1 will be shut down.

Events

Last weekend of Summerlicious

If you have not yet been to Toronto’s annual summer foodie festival, this is your last weekend to do so. If not, you will have to wait until the winter edition early next year. This summer, more than 200 restaurants are offering three-course lunch and dinner menus at affordable prices. If there is a restaurant you’ve always wanted to try, search here to find out. If you are not sure where to go, you can narrow down restaurants by cuisine, neighbourhood, and price.

There is always room for pizza

Who doesn’t like pizza? Toronto’s top pizza restaurants are coming together this weekend for the city’s first ever Pizza Fest at Ontario Place. This event will also feature fresh pasta, meatballs, cocktails, a wine bar, as well as live music, and pizza-making classes. It’s on from Friday to Sunday. You have to be at least 19 years old to get in.

Arts and culture on Bloor

Up to 100,000 people are expected to turn out in the Bloordale neighbourhood for the Big on Bloor Festival this weekend. The annual summer event creates a vehicle-free stretch of Bloor Street West between Dufferin Street and Landsdowne Avenue. This allows local artists to put on live musical and theatrical performances, as well as art projects. The week-long event gets started on Saturday and is open from noon to midnight.

Experience Brazil in Toronto

It is not the same thing as being in Brazil, but you can get a taste of what the country has to offer this weekend at BrazilFest. The city will come alive with Brazilian culture on Sunday, taking place at Earlscourt Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Enjoy live music and dance performances, food, and there will also be a family area for parents and their children.

Everything old is new again

The Ontario Vintage Market makes its debut at Evergreen Brick Works on Sunday. From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., you’ll be able to check out a curated selection of housewares, furniture, decor, and more from vintage vendors. The market takes place every other Sunday until September 30.

Partial Line 1 closure

Once again this weekend, subways won’t be running between Lawrence and St. Clair stations due to work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT and other track work at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Shuttle buses will be running.

Road closures

Toronto Caribbean Carnival’s Junior Carnival: Road closures will be in effect in the area of Sewells Road, McLevin Avenue, and Neilson Road from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Big on Bloor: Bloor Street between Dufferin Street and Lansdowne Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Toronto Triathlon Festival: The eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway from the Humber River to Carlaw Avenue, and the northbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway from the Gardiner to Eglinton Avenue, will be closed from 2 a.m. to noon on Sunday. One eastbound lane of Lake Shore Boulevard from Windermere Avenue to New Brunswick Way/Remembrance Drive will also be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Youth Day: Yonge Street from Dundas to Queen street will be closed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Honda Indy roadblock removal: The westbound left and middle lanes of Lakeshore Boulevard West from Strachan Avenue to Ontario Drive, and the eastbound left lane of Lake Shore from Strachan to Ontario will be closed from 9 p.m. on Sunday to 5 a.m. on Monday, and from 9 p.m. on Monday to Tuesday at 5 a.m. The westbound curb and middle lanes of Lakeshore from Strachan to Ontario Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. on Tuesday to 5 a.m. on Wednesday and from 9 p.m. on Wednesday to 5 a.m. on Thursday.