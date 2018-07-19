63-year-old Quebec man dies after police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash

TROIS-RIVIERES, Que. – Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after a 63-year-old man died following a police chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash.

The investigations unit says its information suggests the victim was in a vehicle that was hit by a fleeing driver who was being pursued by a Trois-Rivieres police officer.

A police news release says the incident began when the officer approached a car on foot after a scan revealed an expired licence plate.

The unit says the male driver sped away when the officer tapped on the window and was then pursued by the officer in the police cruiser.

The fleeing driver seemingly hit one vehicle, then hit two more several hundred metres later, including the one in which the victim was located.

The watchdog unit says the driver was arrested and provincial police have been called in to help with the investigation.