2 tractor-trailers collide on Hwy. 401, 3 people injured

A major crash on Highway 401 has sent three people to hospital in serious condition.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday on the eastbound express lanes near Allen Road.

The crash involved two tractor-trailers, an SUV and possibly other vehicles damaged in the aftermath.

One of the tractor-trailers flipped over, trapping a man inside for roughly 25 minutes.

Toronto fire and paramedics pulled the man, believed to be in his 40s, from the vehicle. He was then taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Another man was also rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

A third victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 401 remains closed in the eastbound express lanes at Allen and the westbound express lanes are shut down at Highway 404.